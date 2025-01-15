Donald William Southern, known by family and friends as Bill, 74, of Pulaski, VA, departed this world and entered into the presence of his Lord on January 15, 2025. Bill was preceded in death by many loved ones including his father and mother, Donald and Mary Southern, sister Mary Southern Knotter, and grandson John David Lyons. Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Deborah “Debbie” Southern; daughters and sons-in-law, Marsha and David Lyons of Mooresville, NC, and Heather and Thomas Harris, Jr., of Forest, VA; grandchildren, Dylan Lyons and Amelia Naegele, Brooke Lyons, and Anthony Harris; Brother and sister-in-law, John and Jeannie Southern of Pulaski; sister-in-law, Karen Hanks of Blacksburg; and many other family members and friends.

Bill was employed at the family business, Southern Welding in Pulaski, along with retiring his working career from Renfro in Pulaski. He was a lifetime member of the Pulaski Church of God, where in his senior years he was affectionately known as “The PawPaw”.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025 from 5-6:00pm at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive SW in Blacksburg, followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 6:00 pm, officiated by Reverend Donald (Don) Jones. An interment service will be held the following day, Friday, January 17, 2025 at 10:30 am at the Highland Memory Gardens mausoleum in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be most appreciative for a donation to be given to the Pulaski Church of God (www.pulaskicog.org) in memory of Bill Southern. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, VA.