December 11, 1956 – November 3, 2024

Donna Tritchler, 67, of Napa, California, formerly of Dublin, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dixie Puckett and Bobby Dillon, Sr., and her late husband, Michael Tritchler.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Audra Tritchler and Melissa Tritchler, her brothers, Bobby Dillon (Teresa) and Steve Dillon (Michelle). She will be remembered fondly for her kindness, love, and the warmth she brought to everyone who knew her.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.