Doris June Phibbs Eads, age 80 of Pulaski, died Friday April 11, 2025 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. She was born on February 15, 1945 in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late Dallas Shockley Phibbs and the late Douglas James Phibbs. Doris retired from Jefferson Mills in Pulaski, and was a long-time member of Trinity Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Ray Monroe Eads, and two brothers; Larry Phibbs and Jack Phibbs.

She is survived by her daughter; Hope (Mark) Dalton of Pulaski: son; Kenneth (Tammy) Eads of Pulaski: a brother; Jim (Gayle) Phibbs of Pulaski, along with two grandchildren; Bryson Dalton and Morgen Dalton, both of Pulaski. She is also survived by her best friend; Nora Hopkins of Pulaski.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 4008 Robinson Tract Road Pulaski, Va 24301, with Pastor Steve Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700