FEBRUARY 2, 1952 – NOVEMBER 23, 2024

Douglas Randolph Lindamood of Pulaski and Max Meadows, Virginia, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2024. He was the son of the late Elbert Mickey and Thelma Thomas Lindamood. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church Pulaski and was preceded in death by his son, Lee Blevins, a brother Thomas Mickey Lindamood, and a niece Amanda Lee Montgomery.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pat Lindamood and his Godson and friend, Micah Ingles Barbour and his Goddaughter and friend, Jessica Lee Blevins Parks. He is also survived by sisters, Ethel and Larry Harrah of Wytheville; Helen and Terry Montgomery of Max Meadows; brothers, Gary and Rhonda Lindamood of Dublin, and Brooks and Donna Lindamood of Sylvatus; many nieces and nephews.

He was a devoted son, husband and friend. Doug loved music and over the years sang with the New River Valley Community Chorus, the Wytheville Community Chorus and played with the Wytheville Community Band.

Doug was a retired engineer and retired from Somic America in Wytheville in 2020. He served as the Director of the Chancel Choir at First United Methodist Church Pulaski for 13 years.

Services will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at First United Methodist Church Pulaski beginning at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chancel Choir of First United Methodist Church Pulaski, 135 4th Street NW, Pulaski, VA 24301 or to the Pulaski County Christmas Store, P. O. Box 2227, Pulaski, VA 24301, or a charity of your choice.

