Douglas Shelburne Grantham, age 75 of Pulaski, died Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at his residence. He was born on September 2, 1949 in Pulaski, and was the son of the late Helen Sylvia Hurst Grantham and the late Burman Novie Grantham. Doug was a graduate of the Pulaski High School class of 1967. He worked a lifetime and retired from the former Lynchburg Foundry in Radford.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, David Alley and a niece, Angela Grantham Phillips.

He is survived by his fiancé, Shirley Vicars of Radford, a sister, Jolene (Sonny) Alley of Fairlawn, a brother, Gale (Linda) Grantham of Pulaski, niece, Sabrina (Tony) Conner of Dublin, nephews, Todd (Paige) Grantham of Stillwater, OK, and Tony (Mollie) Grantham of Mount Pleasant, SC.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 4, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

