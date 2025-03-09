Dr. Edward C. “Eddie” Crews, 89, of Radford, Virginia, passed away on March 3, 2025. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Roslyn Atkins Crews. Together, they shared a lifetime of love and commitment. He was also preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Margaret Crews of Bluefield, Virginia, and his brother, James Nelson Crews of Orlando, Florida. Dr. Crews was a devoted educator and community leader. He was a teacher, then served as the Principal at Dublin High School, where he left a lasting impact on countless students. Eddie was known for his leadership on the court and field, as he coached basketball, football, swimming, and track, shaping the lives of young athletes. His passion for education extended beyond the classroom as he served as the Dean of Student Services at New River Community College and later as the Assistant Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools.

Eddie, as he was known by his friends, loved living, boating, and fishing at his home on Claytor Lake. He was incredibly proud of the beautiful home he and his dad built, and never hesitated to take any visitors on a house tour. A proud alumnus of Virginia Tech, Dr. Crews earned both his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from the university, furthering his commitment to excellence in education. He also earned a Master’s degree from Radford University.

Dr. Crews was deeply dedicated to his family, his work, and his community. His legacy of service, mentorship, and love will live on in all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Lane Crews and Sharon Crews Van Kemp; his grandchildren, Johnny Crews Van Kemp, Ed Crews, and Keli Hicks; great-grandchildren, Bryce Moore, and Kaitlyn Moore; and great-great-grandchildren, Renesmae Moore and Oaklynn Moore. He was lovingly known to them as “Pooch.”

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 22nd, at 1:00 p.m. at Dublin United Methodist Church, 424 E. Main Street, Dublin, Virginia. The service will be conducted by Pastor Don Shelor. Friends will be received in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the eulogy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dublin United Methodist Church, an organization Dr. Crews supported throughout his life.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pulaski. 540-980-1700