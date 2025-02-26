In Loving Memory of Gus Vlahos

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Gus Chris Vlahos, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and cherished member of the community. Gus passed away peacefully on Monday February 24, 2025 at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving family.

Born into a proud Greek family, the son of Olga and Chris Vlahos, Gus embodied the values of love, tradition, and generosity. He was a dedicated husband to his wife Deborah, a wonderful father to his two children Christopher and Stephanie, and an adoring grandfather (Poppi) to his grandson Brooks. Family was the heart of his world, and he found his greatest joy in gathering with loved ones—especially during the holidays, when he would bring everyone together with his wonderful cooking and traditions.

Gus grew up in Pulaski, VA. He attended Virginia Tech and then the Medical College of Virginia where he became a dentist. Upon graduating in 1981, he moved back to Pulaski to open his dental practice. He was a respected and beloved dentist, dedicating his career to the well-being of his patients and the advancement of organized dentistry. He served as the President of the Virginia Dental Association from 2007-2008 and held numerous other positions within the American Dental Association. He also enjoyed volunteering his time at the Mission of Mercy projects to help those in need.

Outside of his practice, Gus was an avid supporter of Virginia Tech sports, cheering on the Hokies with enthusiasm and pride. Whether it was in the stands or at home with family, his love for the Hokies was great.

Gus leaves behind a legacy of kindness, dedication, and love. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

A service to honor Gus’s life will be held on Saturday March 1 at 2:00 p.m. at New Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5331 New Dublin Church Rd, Dublin, VA 24084.

May his memory be eternal.

The family of Dr. Gus Chris Vlahos is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210.