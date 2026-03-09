Duke’s Cameron Boozer Leads ACC Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Season Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer has been voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, highlighting the 2025-26 All-ACC Men’s Basketball Team and award winners, which were announced Monday, March 9, by the conference office. The ACC’s regular-season champion for the second straight year, Duke claimed five of the league’s six annual season awards.

The 2025-26 All-ACC Team and season awards were determined by an 86-member panel consisting of the league’s 18 head coaches and 68 members of the media.

Duke senior forward Maliq Brown was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year, becoming the first player to win both awards in the same season. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was tabbed ACC Coach of the Year. Wake Forest’s Juke Harris notched the ACC’s Most Improved Player award.

Boozer was the overwhelming pick from the voting panel as Player of the Year, earning the nod on 84 of 86 ballots, as well as Rookie of the Year, with 82 of the 86 votes. He joins former Duke standouts Jahlil Okafor (2015), Marvin Bagley III (2018), Zion Williamson (2019) and Cooper Flagg (2025) as the only players in ACC history to be chosen as the league’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in the same season.

Boozer heads a historic All-ACC First Team, as four of the five honorees are freshmen, including Boozer, North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson (19.8 ppg., 9.4 rpg), Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie (ACC-best 23.1 ppg, 3.6 apg) and Virginia’s Thijs De Ridder (15.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg). The ACC has only twice previously had two freshmen on the first team (1996: UNC’s Antawn Jamison and Georgia Tech’s Stephon Marbury, and 2019: Duke’s RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson).

Boozer ranks among the ACC’s leaders this season in points (second, 22.7/game), rebounds (second, 10.2), steals (10th, 1.5) and assists (11th, 4.1). The native of Miami, Florida, is a late-season finalist for the Naismith Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding player, as well as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Boozer currently tops the KenPom Player of the Year Rankings with the highest mark since the current format of the rating system was implemented in 2013.

In his fourth season leading the Duke program, Scheyer is the first Duke coach to win ACC Coach of the Year honors since Mike Krzyzewski in 2000. The Blue Devils haven’t missed a beat after their Final Four run last season, overhauling their roster and going 29-2, including 17-1 in the ACC, while playing one of the nation’s toughest schedules. Duke owns 15 Quad 1 NET wins, which is tied for the most among all Division I teams. The Blue Devils have a 11-2 record against AP Top 25 teams, which is more ranked wins than any other team in the nation and ties the record for the most in the history of the AP Poll.

Harris has made a huge leap in his sophomore season, ranking third in the ACC in points (21.7) and 13th in rebounds (6.7). The native of Salisbury, North Carolina, has upped his scoring by 15.6 points per game from his freshman campaign, the highest points per game increase in the country this season. Harris is one of only five players nationally – and the only guard – averaging more than 21 points and six rebounds per game this season.

Duke, Louisville, Miami and North Carolina each put a pair of players on the All-ACC first, second and third teams. The second team consists of SMU’s Boopie Miller (19.4 ppg, 6.6 apg), Wake Forest’s Juke Harris (21.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg), UNC’s Henri Veesaar (16.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg), Miami’s Tre Donaldson (16.8 ppg, 5.9 apg) and Louisville’s Ryan Conwell (18.7 ppg). Miller is the lone repeat All-ACC honoree from the 2024-25 season.

The All-ACC third team includes Duke’s Isaiah Evans (14.5 ppg), Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. (18.2 ppg), NC State’s Quadir Copeland (13.7 ppg, 6.6 apg), Florida State’s Robert McCray V (15.6 ppg, 6.1 apg) and California’s Dai Dai Ames (16.9 ppg).

2025-26 ACC AWARDS

Player of the Year – Cameron Boozer, Fr., F, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke

Rookie of the Year – Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Most Improved Player – Juke Harris, So., G, Wake Forest

Sixth Man of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke

Coach of the Year – Jon Scheyer, Duke

2025-26 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 425

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 410

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 356

Malik Reneau, Miami, 344

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 302

SECOND TEAM

Boopie Miller, SMU, 293

Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 237

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina, 215

Tre Donaldson, Miami, 204

Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 201

THIRD TEAM

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 151

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 147

Quadir Copeland, NC State, 98

Robert McCray V, Florida State, 90

Dai Dai Ames, California, 51

HONORABLE MENTION

Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU, 45

Donnie Freeman, Syracuse, 36

RJ Godfrey, Clemson, 32

Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 29

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 27

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 26

Justin Pippen, California, 18

Darrion Williams, NC State, 16

Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame, 15

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 15

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 1

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Maliq Brown, Duke, 25 votes

Dame Sarr, Duke, 15

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 13

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 10

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 8

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 4

William Kyle III, Syracuse, 3

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 2

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 2

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse 2

Johann Grünloh, Virginia, 2

Rookie of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 82 votes

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 3

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1

Sixth Man Of the Year

Maliq Brown, Duke, 38 votes

Jacari White, Virginia, 20

Tru Washington, Miami, 19

Adrian Wooley, Louisville, 5

Jeremy Dent-Smith, Stanford, 2

Nojus Indrusaitis, Pitt, 1

Cayden Boozer, Duke, 1

Most Improved Player

Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 55 votes

Dai Dai Ames, California, 8

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 6

Cole Certa, Notre Dame, 5

Malik Reneau, Miami, 3

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 3

Fred Payne, Boston College, 2

Paul McNeil, Jr., NC State, 1

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 1

Ben Hammond, Virginia Tech, 1

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 1

Coach of the Year

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 51 votes

Jai Lucas, Miami, 19

Ryan Odom, Virginia, 9

Luke Loucks, Florida State, 4

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2

Mark Madsen, California, 1

All-Defensive Team

Maliq Brown, Duke, 63 votes

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 58

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 55

Dame Sarr, Duke, 48

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 40

All-Rookie Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 84

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 82

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 64

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 62

86 total votes

Note: coaches cannot vote for their players