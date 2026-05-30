Elizabeth Ann Bush
Elizabeth Ann Bush, age 57 of Dublin and formerly of Roanoke passed away Thursday, May 21, 2026 in the Select Specialty Hospital, Greensboro, N.C.
Born September 2,1968 in Roanoke, she was the daughter of late Donald Ray Bush and Virginia Robinson Bush.
She is survived by
Daughter- Katrina Stepp and fiancé, Malik-Dublin
Sister- Susan Pack and husband, David- Shawsville
Niece- Samantha Pack
Nephews-
Michael Pack and wife, Adrianne
Daniel Pack
Great Nephews- Patrick & Memphis Hodges
Many aunts, uncles and cousins
Special friend- David “Randy” Brown
Private Memorial services may be handled at a later date.
To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.