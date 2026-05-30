Elizabeth Ann Bush, age 57 of Dublin and formerly of Roanoke passed away Thursday, May 21, 2026 in the Select Specialty Hospital, Greensboro, N.C.

Born September 2,1968 in Roanoke, she was the daughter of late Donald Ray Bush and Virginia Robinson Bush.

She is survived by

Daughter- Katrina Stepp and fiancé, Malik-Dublin

Sister- Susan Pack and husband, David- Shawsville

Niece- Samantha Pack

Nephews-

Michael Pack and wife, Adrianne

Daniel Pack

Great Nephews- Patrick & Memphis Hodges

Many aunts, uncles and cousins

Special friend- David “Randy” Brown

Private Memorial services may be handled at a later date.

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.