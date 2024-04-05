Pulaski Elks Lodge welcomes new members to 117 year old Lodge. Pictured (front row left to right ) Kim Sink, Lodge Grant Actuary; Mike Sink, Exalted Ruler; Betsy Yates, Chaplin; David Boyd, Lecturing Knight; Barry Buckner, Treasurer; Anthony Viers, Hoop-Shoot Chair; David Slomka, Loyal Knight; Michael Price, New Member; Gary Doss, New Member; Shaun Lewis, Lodge Inner-Guard; Todd Hagee, Leading Knight. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1067 proudly announce that Gary Doss and Michael S. Price have taken the vow of membership in the Pulaski Elks Lodge. Doss is a retired business owner in Pulaski County and Price is a school principal for the County of Pulaski. Both new members have a far-reaching history with the local lodge and its operation. (Photo courtesy of Gary Cox)

