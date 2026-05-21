Eula Mae Moore Jones , age 89 of Dublin passed away Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Virginia.

Born July 22, 1936 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Shafter Holston Moore and Edna Chinault Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joni Jones Quesenberry and many brothers and sisters.

She retired from Volvo Trucking in Dublin.

Eula is survived by

Children – Donna “Robin” Jones Davidson – Draper, Judy Jones Harmon- Cincinnati, OH, Howard Clifton Jones – Sevierville, TN

Per her request, there will be no services. To sign Eula’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerefuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.