Evelyn Rhoads receives the Joseph M. and Jane A. Crockett Award for her excellent academic performance in chemistry courses from Bridgewater College

BRIDGEWATER, VA — Bridgewater College recognized approximately 80 outstanding students during the annual College Awards ceremony on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Among the students receiving awards was Evelyn Rhoads, a(n) biochemistry and psychology major from Hiwassee, Va. Rhoads received the Joseph M. and Jane A. Crockett Award for her excellent academic performance in chemistry courses.

This award is named after Dr. Joseph M. Crockett and is wife Jane. Dr. Crockett, who taught chemistry at Bridgewater college for 35 years, held the position of A. Leroy and Wanda H. Baker Chair of Science and was named Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus, upon his retirement.

