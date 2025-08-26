Fine Arts Center receives grant from Enterprise Mobility Foundation

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is proud to share that it has received funding to support arts programming in Southwest Virginia. The Center would like to thank the Enterprise Mobility Foundation™ for donating $2,500 to the Fine Arts Center. This grant will help support arts programming, such as art classes and workshops, musical performances, and participation in local community events.

“We’re so honored that the Enterprise Mobility Foundation has recognized our efforts to support the arts and artists in our region,” says Brandon Phillilps, Executive Director of the Fine Arts Center. “It is deeply rewarding to provide accessible, low-cost arts programming to the New River Valley, and this generous support makes that work possible.”

Rob Hurst, a member of the Board of Directors for the Center, is a lifelong art supporter and Remarketing Manager with Enterprise Mobility. With firsthand knowledge of the benefits of arts programs to the community, Hurst submitted the grant request on behalf of the Fine Arts Center. “The Enterprise Mobility Foundation is committed to strengthening its local communities, and the arts are an important part of that,” says Hurst. “I’m glad to be a part of an organization that supports my community.”

The mission of the Enterprise Mobility Foundation is to strengthen the communities where Enterprise Mobility team members live and work by actively supporting a range of charitable causes such as the environment, health and human services, education, military and disaster relief. The Foundation has contributed more than half a billion dollars to thousands of local nonprofits in the United States and made wide-reaching commitments — from global philanthropic initiatives to community focused projects.

For more information about the Fine Arts Center, including exhibits, performances, classes, or handmade gifts visit the Center’s website at FACNRV.org.

Press contact: Brandon Phillips, Executive Director

Phone: 540-980-7363

Email: Director@FACNRV.org