First Assistant U.S. Attorney, FBI SAC Warn Residents of Scam Calls

Callers have reported receiving multiple phone calls from numbers not associated with the United States Attorney’s Office, or other government agencies, but manipulated to appear legitimate. The fraudulent callers demand payment and threaten to “kick down their doors.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia will not contact citizens demanding money or personal information. If someone receives such a call or email, they should not provide any personal information, credit card numbers, prepaid cards or money.

Federal authorities do not call victims of crimes or suspects of crimes and ask for money or personal identifying information over the telephone. If you receive a similar call or email, please contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov immediately.