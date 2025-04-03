FOCL Removes 4,785 Tons of Debris from Claytor Lake in 2024 Cleanup Effort

Claytor Lake saw a major cleanup effort in 2024, driven by the dedication of Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) and its partners. Spanning from April to December, the cleanup was especially critical following Hurricane Helene’s impact in September.

FOCL was on the water just one day after the storm passed, leading the charge to clear debris and restore safety to the lake. Thanks to this swift response, hazardous materials were removed quickly, minimizing environmental damage and ensuring safe recreation for visitors.

Over the course of the year, FOCL removed 319 roll-off loads of debris—totaling 4,785 tons. Among the items collected were 36 tires, 189 bags of trash, 11 barrels, 32 docks, propane and gas tanks, oil tanks and barrels, refrigerators, and other hazardous debris.

A detailed 2024 Cleanup Report is now available at focl.org/debris-clean-ups, outlining the full scope of FOCL’s work and its impact on the lake’s health.

This large-scale effort was made possible through the collaboration of volunteers, local organizations, and FOCL’s dedicated partners, all working toward a common goal—preserving and protecting Claytor Lake.

Looking ahead, FOCL will resume cleanup efforts in spring 2025 to keep the lake safe and enjoyable for all. However, this work depends on community support. Your donation can make a lasting difference. To help fund these vital efforts, please consider making a tax-deductible contribution at focl.org/donate.