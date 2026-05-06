Fort Chiswell hammers Galax

Isaac Haislip, Spencer Moser, and Owen Jackson each collected three hits a piece for FC in the 13-6 win over the Galax Maroon Tide on Tuesday at Felt Park in Galax. Mac Phillips blasted a solo homerun in the top of the seventh and Kam Ward and Cooper Davis notched two hits as the Fort improved to 13 wins and 2 losses on the year.

Owen Jackson picked-up the win on the mound for the Pioneers as he went three innings while allowing two hits and one earned run. Jackson Hanks took the loss for the Tide as he gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits.

Galax scored four of their six runs in the bottom of the seventh on a Caden Underwood grand slam. Underwood, Aiden Isom, and Trey Markham each notched two hits a piece for the Maroon Tide.