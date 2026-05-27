November 5, 1941 – May 27, 2026

Jane Lineberry Duncan passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Highland Ridge Nursing Home in Dublin. She has now found eternal peace and healing after a long battle with Dementia.

She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted mother Eva Roberts Lineberry and her father Cecil Lineberry.

She is survived by the love of her life Peyton Duncan, her husband of 67 years and her daughters who provided constant love, care and reassurance during her lengthy illness. Pam Selleck (Terry), Tammy Eckart (Paul), Angela Duncan (Stuart Elliot) and Camela Gibson (Gary). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chrissy Selleck, Candy Castelluccio, Camille Mustard (James), Daniel Eckart (Mandy), and Katy Harvey; her great grandchildren Aiden Selleck, Arianna Castelluccio, Kacen Eckart, Kensley Eckart, Levi Harvey, Lane Harvey and Gary Gibson; and a much loved nephew Tony Powell (Nikki).

She graduated from Dublin High School and Radford College majoring in Elementary Education. Jane loved being an elementary school teacher in Pulaski County and touched the lives of many students with her creativity and kindness. She was a devoted Cougar Football fan arriving early for games and traveling wherever the Cougars were playing. She and Peyton operated beef cattle farms in Wythe, Carroll, and Pulaski Counties. Springtime was always her favorite season on the farms, watching the calves running and jumping in the green fields.

The family would like to thank Medi-Hospice, the staff at Highland Ridge and Commonwealth Senior Living in Christiansburg for the love and support they extended to Jame and her whole family. Their kindness will never be forgotten.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. A private burial will take place at Sunrise Burial Park following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Fairlawn Backpack Program, 65 Justin Lane, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

The Duncan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.