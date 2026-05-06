Frances Gale Kemeny, age 72 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:33 PM.

Born in Pulaski, Virginia, Frances moved to Maryland at a young age and graduated from Central High School.

She worked at Southern Maryland Hospital until her career changed to cross country truck driving. She drove an 18-wheeler delivering a wide variety of shipments. She lived in Simi Valley, California until 2007 when she moved back to Pulaski.

Frances had many passions in life. One was her furry friend Josie, who brought a tremendous amount of joy and love into her life. She loved growing flowers, music of all genres, reading books and doing research on the internet.

Frances is survived by her son Richard Kemeny; daughter-in-law Natalie Kemeny; grandchildren Luke and Maddie Kemeny – Simi Valley, California; sister Lorie Anspach and nephew Nathan Anspach of Saint Leonard, Maryland.

In addition to her parents, Frances is preceded in death by her brother Jerry Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her sister’s house in Maryland. If anyone would like to make a donation in memory of Frances’, please donate to a dachshund rescue or Good Samaritan Hospice.

To sign Frances’ online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.