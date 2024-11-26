May 4, 1944

November 24, 2024

Frances Irene Pickerel Viars, 80, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2024, at her home in Pulaski. She was a member of Pulaski Church of God and a retired insurance representative with American General. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Reuben and Nina Lou Pickerel; stepson, Jack Viars; brother-in-law, Doug McFall; and nephew-in-law, Bill Jones.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Jackson Odell Viars; sister, Barbara McFall; brother, Archie Pickerel (Roda); nieces, Tonya Howard, and her children, Kirsten Jones, Adi Jones and Josh Jones; nephew, Paul McFall (Holly), and his children, Connor and Reece McFall; and many other relatives and friends

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024, at Pulaski Church of God. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Don Jones and Pastor Shawn Burchett officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to the PCPS Christmas For Kids, 202 N. Washington Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301.

The Viars family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com