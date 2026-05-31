Fur, feathers, landscape subjects of winning photos

A photo by Joseph Pack of Fairlawn of four-horned Jacob sheep in Floyd won The Radford Photo Club’s May animal theme challenge. David Notter of Blacksburg and Joyce Sims of Radford tied for first in the open theme photo contest. Notter’s photo is of Spider Web Arch on Hunt’s Mesa on the Utah-Arizona border. Sims’ photo caught a bluebird outside a cow-face nest feeding a baby.

Photo outings planned for coming weeks include Pandapas Pond at 8 a.m. June 15, critters in Peak Creek as it traverses the town of Pulaski, and the Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern. (Details to be posted on Facebook.)

The next meeting is Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. Several members will each share five favorite photos taken since January. The photo challenge for the June meeting will be Reflection. Challenge photos must be taken within the year. There is also an open category. There is no time limit on open category photos.

The July program will be a show of photos from New England. The August program will be a show of photos from Alaska.

The club includes photographers of all experience levels from throughout the New River Valley. Club officers are Jennifer Franklin of Pulaski, Tracy Burlingame of Riner, and Chuck Lynch of Christiansburg.