Geraldine O’Dell Hayes, age 82 of Dublin (Lilly Dale Community) passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Born May 9, 1942 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Ervin Clarence O’Dell & Phoebe Annie Dean O’Dell. She was also preceded in death by her husband John Earl Hayes, brothers Garry O’Dell, Randolph O’Dell, Cletus O’Dell and sisters Sylvia Lanier, Eloise O’Dell.

Geraldine is survived by her

Children

Michael (Prariya) Hayes – Axton, VA

Todd (Mandy) Hayes – Dublin

Kimberly (Steven) Hayes Hubert – NC

Patricia Hayes Johnson – Ohio

Grandchildren

Makenzie Covey, John Hayes, Jamison Hayes, Kristopher Brian Hayes, Winona Hayes, Joseph Todd Hayes, Owen Patrick Hayes, William Lee Hayes, Brooke Elizabeth Nester

Great Grandchildren

Burkley Lynn Hayes and Elizabeth Nester

Brother

Kenneth O’Dell – Raleigh, NC

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Michael Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Saturday at the Funeral Home.

