Gladys Holt Sokolow, 92 of Christiansburg passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2024. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 29, 2024, 2:00PM at Asbury United Methodist Church 500 Stuart St., Christiansburg, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be held in Highland Memory Cemetery, Dublin. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home Pulaski, 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, VA (540)980-9100.