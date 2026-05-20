Governor Acts on Legislation, Responds to what she calls ‘Increased, Aggressive Federal Immigration Enforcement’ with Executive Order

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today took action to strengthen public safety, reaffirm federal law enforcement accountability, and provide guidance to Virginians holding public positions — including as poll workers, courthouse security personnel, and public school and hospital staff. By signing House Bill 1482, Senate Bill 352, and Executive Order 16, Governor Spanberger is taking a fulsome approach to protect all Virginia residents from threats to their safety, security, and legal rights posed by increased and aggressive federal immigration enforcement actions. From January 2025 to March 2026, Virginia saw a significant increase in immigration-related detentions. While the Trump Administration claims they are focused on arresting criminals, only 30 percent of individuals held in immigration detention centers in Virginia during that same period of time had been convicted of a crime. The Governor signed House Bill 1482 and Senate Bill 352, which reaffirms Virginia’s commitment to transparency and accountability in law enforcement. “Law enforcement officers wearing masks on American streets undercut basic expectations of accountability, sow fear and confusion, and erode the public trust,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Americans have witnessed the horrors of what can occur when masked federal immigration enforcement agents engage in fear-based policing and enforcement theatre on American streets — like in Minnesota where Renee Good and Alex Pretti were murdered.” Governor Spanberger continued, “With this law, Virginia is reaffirming that transparency, accountability, and a commitment to earning the public’s trust are prerequisite to enforcing the law in our Commonwealth.” The Governor also vetoed House Bill 650 and Senate Bill 351, which would not achieve their intended purpose and create untenable legal liabilities for employees and law enforcement officers when federal and state authorities are in conflict. The Governor’s official veto statement for House Bill 650 and Senate Bill 351: Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto House Bill 650, which would create unavoidable legal liability for security personnel and local law enforcement officers when assessing federal immigration enforcement activities in certain protected areas. As a former law enforcement officer, I share many Virginians’ concerns regarding the dangerous and unchecked federal immigration enforcement actions we have seen across the country. I take seriously how these actions have eroded years of trust built by law enforcement officers within the communities they serve. I appreciate the goal and intended purpose of this bill, but in practice, this legislation would not achieve the intended goals. It would effectively require security guards and, in some cases, local law enforcement be placed in the untenable position of choosing between violating state law or federal law, rendering this proposal unworkable. Despite these legal issues, I understand that some people feel signing this bill would send an important signal that in Virginia, we want immigrant families to be able to attend to their personal business at courthouses or schools without fear of immigration action. I appreciate that intention. However, communicating that immigrant families are protected from immigration action in places they are not by virtue of federal law would put families at risk. I provided amendments that sought to make this legislation legally workable and clear, but unfortunately, these amendments were rejected by the General Assembly. I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly on this issue. Additionally, my Executive Order 16 directs state entities, public institutions, and agencies across the Commonwealth to develop guidelines to help ensure individuals encountering federal immigration enforcement in these locations are equipped with clear protocols and best practices. RESTRICTING U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITIES ON STATE PROPERTY & ESTABLISHING CLEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMMUNITIES The Governor’s Executive Order 16 requires the state to develop guidance for employees navigating challenging situations if federal immigration officers attempt to conduct enforcement activities at courthouses, Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ offices, polling locations, healthcare facilities, or public schools. Additionally, the Governor’s order directs the state to create an online resource to help Virginians understand their rights and report alleged legally prohibited practices by federal agents. “Kids in elementary school are afraid to get on the bus, neighbors fear being targeted based on their appearance at the grocery store, and workers are not showing up at their jobs. Public trust in state and local law enforcement is being undermined by the aggressive tactics used by federal immigration officials,” said Governor Spanberger. “Today, Virginia is taking important steps to help deepen trust in our law enforcement and provide clear guidance to Virginians who are most likely to interact with federal immigration officials.” The order prohibits the use of state property as a staging area, processing location, or operations base for federal civil immigration enforcement activities. Under the Governor’s order, state agencies are required to confirm that federal law enforcement officers seeking access to state property have a valid warrant or order. Click here to read the full text of Governor Spanberger’s Executive Order 16.