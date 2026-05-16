Governor’s Flag Order for Display of the POW/MIA Flag on Armed Forces Day

This is an order to display the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia at full staff on public buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia and to display the POW/MIA flag as part of Armed Forces Day on May 16, 2026. Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, section 2.2-3310.1, I encourage all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth to display the POW/MIA flag at full staff on public buildings on Armed Forces Day to honor the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action. We owe an immense debt of gratitude to the men and women who put on the uniform and sacrifice to keep us safe. Ordered on this, the 15th day of May, 2026.