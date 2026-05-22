Governor’s Flag Order in Honor of Memorial Day

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of Memorial Day. On Memorial Day, we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom. Generations of Virginians have fought to protect our democracy — a system that continues to be tested but has flourished through the commitment and courage of those who have served. Throughout this weekend and on Memorial Day, I will be reflecting on Virginia’s long and proud history of service to our country. We must remember the names, stories, and legacies of the countless heroes who have protected our nation for centuries. As Governor, I remain unwavering in my commitment to the families of these brave soldiers. Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, §2.2-3310.1, it is encouraged that all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth display the POW/MIA flag on public buildings on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, in honor and memory of the service and sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces of the United States who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday, May 25, 2026, and remain at half-staff until noon. Ordered on this, the 22nd day of May 2026.