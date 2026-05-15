Governor’s Flag Order in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. Virginia’s law enforcement officers devote their careers to protecting their neighbors, upholding the rule of law, and serving our Commonwealth. We honor the Virginians who gave their lives in the line of duty as they kept our communities safe. We stand firmly with the families of these brave men and women. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Friday, May 15, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 14th day of May 2026.