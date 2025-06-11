Griffith Statement on EPA Proposed Rollbacks of Power Plant Rules

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced proposed repeals of “greenhouse gas” emissions standards for the power sector under Section 111 of the Clean Air Act and amendments to the 2024 Mercury and Air Toxic Standards. House Committee on Energy and Commerce Environment Subcommittee Chair and U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The Trump Administration continues to fight for American coal and American energy! Administrator Zeldin’s actions help kickstart the unraveling of the Obama-Biden-Harris ‘War on Coal’ and continue our drive to a return of American energy dominance.

“These actions give communities increased economic hope. We will continue to support federal developments that aim to reinvigorate coal communities and lower energy costs for American families.

“Affordable energy equals vibrant national economic health.”

BACKGROUND

In the 118th Congress, Rep. Griffith chaired the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations.

In the 119th Congress, Congressman Griffith is serving his first term as chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment.

The Environment Subcommittee’s first two hearings of the year focused on the EPA’s regulation of chemical manufacturing and the administration of the Brownfields Program.

Later, Congressman Griffith welcomed Administrator Zeldin for a subcommittee hearing on EPA’s FY26 budget request.

This week, Congressman Griffith held a hearing that examined the impacts of the Clean Air Act.

While these rules are not finalized, the EPA estimates that repeal of the power plant rules would save $19 billion in regulatory costs over two decades beginning in 2026.

Congressman Griffith’s Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to repeal a last-minute Biden-Harris regulation on tire manufacturers passed Congress this year. In May, President Trump signed the resolution into law.

Congressman Griffith helped lead an effort on the House floor to pass CRAs that overturned California’s Clean Air Act waivers.

Congressman Griffith’s bill H.R. 3632, the Power Plant Reliability Act of 2025, which would help keep baseload power plants online, was favorably reported by the Energy Subcommittee last week.