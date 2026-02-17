Griffith Statement on Passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 – Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson passed away on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. In response to his passing, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Today is a sad day as Virginians and Americans mourn the significant loss of a civil rights icon, Reverend Jesse Jackson. His life of exceptional service to the United States and the civil rights movement resonated with many American communities. I believe his actions fighting for equality and justice will continue to inspire.

“I am praying for Reverend Jackson’s family, including his son whom I serve with in Congress, Representative Jonathan Jackson. I join President Trump and all national leaders in mourning the loss of a good man.”