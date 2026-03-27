Griffith to Hold In-Person Service Academy Day on April 11 in Wytheville

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) will host his 2026 Service Academy Day event on Saturday, April 11, from 9:00 am – 11:00 am in Smyth Hall 122, Wytheville Community College; located at 1000 E Main St, Wytheville, Virginia. Congressman Griffith issued the following statement:

“For those high school students interested in serving their country, the U.S. Service Academies offer a way to both serve and further their education. I encourage all high school students, parents, and school staff to attend on April 11th to learn more about their options.”

The event invites representatives from each of the U.S. Service Academies, the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, the Virginia Military Institute, and other Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) programs.

Students in surrounding jurisdictions, outside of the Ninth District, may attend to receive information about the Service Academies and serving in the military.

For more information, contact Cody Rush at (540) 381-5671 or Cody.Rush@mail.house.gov.