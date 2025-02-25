Harry Rodney Hayes, age 78 of Dublin passed away Monday, February 24, 2025 at the Montgomery Regional Hospital. Born July 6, 1946 in Pulaski County, he was the son of the late Charles Lee Hayes & Lula Mae Hayes. He was also preceded in death by his wife Betty McGuyer Hayes; sisters & brothers-in-law Marie (David) Watson, Mildred (Allen) Barker, James T. (Minnie) Hayes; brother-in-law Grant Barker; father-in-law & mother-in-law Robert McGuyer and Iva Goad.

Harry was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Pulaski Seventh day Adventist Church.

Harry is survived by his

Children – Rodney Allen Hayes – Wytheville, Amanda & David Funkhouser – Dublin

Grandchildren – Justin Funkhouser, Susie Funkhouser (Kyle Draper), Arianna Funkhouser (Xander Shepherd)

Brother – Jerry & Mae Hayes – Dublin

Sister – Imajean Barker – Lilly Dell

Sisters-in-law – Patsy Sowers and Alvin Sanders – Pembroke, Brenda McGuyer – Christiansburg

Many nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be held and published at a later date.

To sign Harry’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.