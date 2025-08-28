Helen Marie Moore, 85 of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Moore was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Leek and Sylvia Marshall Quesenberry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Sheridon Marcus Reece and Erbie Edd Moore; and several siblings.

Survivors include her son, Steven Reece and special friend, Janice; grandson, Sheridon Reece and spouse, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Helena Reece and Ellis Sheffield; and several other family members.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastors Ray Bolen and Chris Lindamood officiating. Burial will follow in the James L. Marshall Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.