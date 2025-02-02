James Andrew Wall, Jr. age 50 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, January 30, 2025 in the Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 3, 1974 in Newport News, Virginia, he is the son of James Andrew Wall, Sr and the late Mary Ann Scofield Wall. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, James A. Wall, lll.

He is survived by his

Wife – Danielle Wall

Father- James Andrew Wall, Sr- Pulaski

Children- Elizabeth Wall, Autumn Wall, Mickeal Wall, Timothy Miceli, Michael Burton, Jonathan Wall, Matthew Wall

One Grandson- Jonathan James Bryant Wall

Brothers- Walter Neal Wall (Patricia)& James Patrick Fauver

Sisters- Lois Lynn Wall Johnson (George) & Reva Robertson (Dann)

Nieces, Nephews and extended family.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2025 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

To sign James online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.