Please remember Amy and Eric Berry, Sharon Berry in your thoughts and prayers.

Eric’s brother, James Christopher “Chris” Berry passed away Saturday, April 4, 2026 after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. Chris was in Santa Clara Hospital in San Jose CA. He passed peacefully with Eric, his brother, Sharon, his mother, and Juan Jimenez, his best friend, companion and caregiver by his side.

Chris was born March 13, 1970 in Radford, VA. He graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1987.

Chris was preceded in death by his dad, Jackie “Jack” Berry, grandparents, Jack and Edith Berry, Mooresville, NC and Herbert and Pearl Castle, Welch, WV, Uncle Larry Delph, Mooresville, NC.

Chris is survived by his mother, Sharon Berry, Fairlawn, VA; Eric and Amy Berry, Claytor Lake, VA; AUNT Susie Delph, Angele Delph Raulston and boys, Mooresville, NC; Uncle Frank Reeves, Ericka Reeves Renzi and family, MD; Herb Castle Jr., WV. Chris’s adopted sister, Meriela Santiago and her children Sophie, Sebastian, and Houston Santiago.

Thank you for your love and prayers.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM – Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home, 1631 Bobwhite Blvd., Pulaski with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home. To sign Chris’ online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.