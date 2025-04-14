James Darnell “JD” Davis left his earthly home April 10th 2025 to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. James was born January 1st 1972 in Pulaski, VA and spent his life bringing joy to those that knew him. He never met a stranger and could carry a conversation with anyone. His ability to always make people laugh was one of his best traits and those that had the pleasure to have met him, will never forget that you always left his presence with a smile or a chuckle. No matter how your day was, it would be guaranteed he would make it brighter. James loved the outdoors; he was an avid fisherman full of wise tales and enjoyed most days on the golf course with some of his closest friends.

He is survived by his love and partner Sarah Beth Hoback, sons Carter James Davis and James Darnell Davis Jr “Bubsy”. Daughters Andrea Michele Davis and Evelyn Mae Davis, brother Ricky Wayne Davis, sister Karen Renae Davis, mother Ruth Jean Thomas and many other family members who will cherish his memory.

A Celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pulaski Train Station.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for a family.