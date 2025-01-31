Jeanette Davis Fletcher
Jeanette Davis Fletcher, age 71 of Dugspur, Virginia passed away Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC.
Born March 28, 1953 in Fairfax, Virginia to the late Bennett Rodman Davis & Pearl Stewart Davis, she was also preceded in death by her sisters Audrey Jones, Jean Frances Cox and brothers Bob and Jack Davis.
Jeanette is survived by her
Husband – Theodore McKeldin Fletcher – Dugspur
Sons – Chris (Stacie) Cox – Pulaski, Steve (April) Smith – Winchester, VA, Kevin Smith – Strasburg, VA
Daughters – Christina Fletcher – Charlottesville, VA, Jennifer Nicely – Richmond, Sandra Smith – Charlottesville
Numerous Grandchildren 2 Great Grandchildren
Sister – Fannie Rudd – Woodstock, VA
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 30, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Tony Hart officiating. Interment followed at the Page Cemetery (Snowville).
To sign Jeanette’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.