Jeanette Davis Fletcher, age 71 of Dugspur, Virginia passed away Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC.

Born March 28, 1953 in Fairfax, Virginia to the late Bennett Rodman Davis & Pearl Stewart Davis, she was also preceded in death by her sisters Audrey Jones, Jean Frances Cox and brothers Bob and Jack Davis.

Jeanette is survived by her

Husband – Theodore McKeldin Fletcher – Dugspur

Sons – Chris (Stacie) Cox – Pulaski, Steve (April) Smith – Winchester, VA, Kevin Smith – Strasburg, VA

Daughters – Christina Fletcher – Charlottesville, VA, Jennifer Nicely – Richmond, Sandra Smith – Charlottesville

Numerous Grandchildren 2 Great Grandchildren

Sister – Fannie Rudd – Woodstock, VA

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 30, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Tony Hart officiating. Interment followed at the Page Cemetery (Snowville).

