Jerry Kenneth Jebo, 79, passed away on August 20, 2024 in Oviedo, FL. Born on May 19, 1945 in Saratoga Springs, New York to Phyllis and Elmer Jebo, Jerry was raised in Alexandria, VA. After graduating from William and Mary in 1967, Jerry joined the Coast Guard and attended Officer Candidate School in Yorktown, VA. After serving in Vietnam, he returned to civilian life and earned a law degree from William and Mary Law School. He joined a law practice in Radford, VA, which eventually became Jebo & Turk Attorneys at Law. He served on the College of William and Mary Board of Visitors between 1981 and 1985. He served as a Director and eventually Chairman of the Radford University Foundation Board. Jerry married Kathryn Jordan in 1967 and had two children, Jennifer and Emily. After divorcing in 1988, Jerry married Sarah Bell Millar in 1992 and their marriage lasted for the rest of his life.

After practicing law in Radford for over 30 years, Jerry retired and he and Sarah relocated to Hilton Head, SC. While there he was able to indulge in his lifelong passions for golf, tennis, and travel. He won several state senior doubles championships in tennis and the golf club championship at Dolphin Head Golf Club. He is survived by his wife Sarah Jebo, daughters Jenny and Emily (Mike), stepdaughters Ginnie (Geoff) and Betsie (Nathan) and his step-grandchildren Sadie, Owen, Michael, and Kate. He is also survived by his brothers Donald and Stephen Jebo and their families.

There will be a celebration of life in Hilton Head, SC at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Veterans of Foreign Wars or Alzheimer’s research.