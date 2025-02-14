October 25, 1971

February 10, 2025

Jesse Leamon Montgomery, 53, of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2025, at home after battling a long illness. Survivors include his parents, Elizabeth Retta Keith and James Elwood Montgomery; brother and sister-in-law, Billy Montgomery (Chasidy); and nephews, Tyler Montgomery and River Montgomery, all of Christiansburg.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 am on Monday, February 17, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Danny Newman and Pastor T. Michael Bond officiating.

“Forever in our hearts”

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to any local nursing home.

The Montgomery family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com