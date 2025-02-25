Joel Keith Stuart of Pulaski, Virginia was born May 6, 1957, to the late Jimmy Ray Stuart and Willie Walters Stuart Hale in Richmond, Virginia. Joel was raised in Speedwell and graduated from Rural Retreat High School. He then went on to attend Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina where he received his bachelor’s degree in education. He later earned his master’s degree in education leadership from Radford University.

And so began Joel’s life of service to others. Teaching was his gift. He began his teaching career at Job Corp in Marion, Virginia. In 1986, Joel joined the education staff of Pulaski County where he taught all levels of math at Pulaski County High School for twenty-five years. Joel was very active for many years in the Dublin Lions Club – loving the time with his fellow Lions and cooking the famous “Lion Dog” during the New River Valley flea markets. At PCHS, he introduced and sponsored the junior Lions’ Club – the Leo Club – for several years. He received both the International Lions’ Club Humanitarian award, and the Melvin Jones Fellow award for his exemplary service.

Joel was an extrovert, with a quick sense of humor and fun. Even with Parkinson’s Disease which resulted in his early retirement from teaching, he continued serving others by becoming a volunteer at Lewis Gale Hospital Pulaski – first in the infusion center, then at the front desk. He never liked to see anyone hurting or in need and would find his own special way of making people smile to help ease their pain.

During the past year as Joel’s Parkinson’s progressed, all who knew him agreed that there were three things that the disease could never take from him – his love of family, his humor and most of all his faith in God. A dedicated member of Dublin Baptist Church, even when he became unable to attend in person he would participate in services whenever possible through social media.

Joel received his wings on February 24, 2025, surrounded by his wife, daughter and granddaughter at his home. He was predeceased by his father, Jimmy Ray Stuart of Roanoke and his stepfather, William Russell Hale of Wytheville. Left to cherish Joel’s memory are his wife of 38 years, Teresa (“Terri”) Hammond Stuart of Pulaski, daughter Tiffany Millis, her husband Tanner Millis and their previous babies Logan and Lily of Bolivia, NC; his mother, Willie Walters Stuart Hale of Wytheville; his stepmother Carol Jarvis Stuart of Roanoke; his sisters Karen Stuart Goode and her husband Jay (“Jay Bird” to Joel) from Roanoke, and Jennifer Stuart Grissom of Southport, NC Many special nieces and a nephew and great nieces and a great nephew, cousins, aunts and uncles as well as cherished church family members, friends and neighbors remain to treasure his life and memory as well.

Visitation to honor Joel will be Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grubb Funeral Home on 6th and Spring Street in Wytheville, VA. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home prior to Thursday, and at Joel’s mother’s home in Wytheville after the service.

While the beauty and comfort of flowers are welcome and very appreciated, in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joel’s memory to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation or to the Dublin Lions’ Club. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.