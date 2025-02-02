Joel Ray Pugh, age 88 of Christiansburg, Virginia passed away Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the Davis & McDaniel Veterans Care Center in Roanoke leaving behind a legacy of dedication to his loved ones, generosity and kindness to all. Joel always put the needs of others ahead of his own.

Born in Anawalt, West Virginia on October 8, 1936, he was the son of the late Thomas Lee & Gladys Pugh. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Joanne Spencer Pugh, son Michael Pugh and two siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Claudia Pugh; son David Alan (Pam) Pugh; granddaughter Lindsay (Nick) Tallman; grandson Spencer Pugh (Maria); great grandchildren Eliza Tallman, Levi Tallman, Jane Tallman, Heidi Tallman, Lina Pugh, Joel Pugh and stepsons Michael Parks and Stephen Parks.

He proudly served the U.S. Army and then had a 40-year career at AEP in Pulaski County. He often spoke fondly of both of these. Everyone who knew Joel, knew his passion for trains. The project he was most proud of was his large model 1950’s WV town. Passersby also admired his outdoor train.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Saturday, February 8, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Saturday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association or charity of your choice.

To sign Joel’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.