John Douglas Vest, 81, of the Little Creek Community of Dublin, VA, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2024. He was born March 13, 1943 in Poplar Hill, VA, the son of the late Jackson & Myrtle Vest.

John Doug was a giving soul and one of a kind. He had the biggest heart and the best sense of humor.

He was a member of the French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

He was a big kid at heart and especially loved kids, young and old. He always made sure children knew they were loved and mattered.

He was a heavy equipment operator in his family’s construction business, Vest & Wright Construction. He enjoyed farming and being outdoors. He loved a “good deal,’ and he really loved to tinker.

John Doug lived his life with compassion and service to others, and was a caretaker for the love of his life, his wife, Dorothy, for 16 years. He was a rock and was always there for his friends, neighbors and family. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jackson Vest & Myrtle Matilda Morris Vest, his loving wife, Dorothy (“Dot”) Louise Burroughs Vest; his brothers, Wesley (“Tommy”) Vest, Charles Jackson Vest and Bill Vest, his brothers-in-law, Willard Wright, Hershell Parcell, Jack & Edna Burroughs, Fred & Shirley Burroughs, Howard Burroughs, Charles Burroughs, Harry & Rowena Burroughs, John & Lucy Burroughs, Orrin & Bonnie Burroughs, Douglas Burroughs, and his sisters-in-law, Mabel & Junior Morris, Maxine & Joe Eaton, Virginia & “Jack” Thacker and Wanda & Wade Blankenship.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter and son-in-law, Shirley & Dustin Brumagin; his beloved grandchildren, Elissa Fink & fiancé Paul Matsiras and Henry & Adera Fink; his beloved great-grandchildren, Maren Fink and Ada Fink; his sisters & brother-in-law, Freda V. Wright and Rachel & Jerry Davis; his sisters-in-law, Debbie Bond, Phyllis & Harold Kirk; Frances Parcell and Betty & Larry Lane; many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly; and many cousins, special friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Mike Reynolds and Paster Billy Akers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 A.M. until service time, 1:00 P.M.

Graveside committal services will be held Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the Hunter’s Cemetery, 7438 Alum Spring Road, Dublin, VA, 24084, with military rites provided by the Pulaski VFW Post #1184 and American Legion Post # 58.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Salem & Wytheville VA Medical Centers, the staff at Lewis Gale- Pulaski and his caregivers at Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center, Highland Ridge Rehab Center’s Skilled Nursing Unit and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in John Doug’s honor to the Pulaski Adult Day Service Fall Prevention Center, a 501(3)(c) organization, P.O. Box 877, Dublin, VA, 24084, or to French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3984 Little Creek Rd., Dublin, VA, 24084.

