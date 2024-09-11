October 8th, 1946 – September 6th, 2024

John Robinson, departed this life unexpectedly on September 6th, 2024. He was born in

Riner, Virginia on October 8th, 1946, to the late Robert and Bessie Robinson. His

family relocated to Christiansburg during his childhood. John attended Christiansburg Industrial Institute, where he played in the marching band, he graduated in 1968. On October 22nd, 1988 he married the love of his life Virginia Robinson. They shared a lifetime of memories together.

John was employed by Radford Army Ammunition Plant for over 30 years, where he worked at the Number #1 Power Plant. He also drove the school bus for Pulaski for 51 years, while running his own business JR Enterprise excavation/works/asphalt/ driveways llc. He was a dedicated employee, and most of all a hard worker that would help anyone in need. He loved working with his hands and was a natural to the trades. He had a strong passion for service in the community as he did work for so many, and he was awarded the lifetime achievement award for his service to families/children of New River Valley from the T.G Howard Community Center in February 2024.

John loved his family, which was his greatest joy, including his dog Coco. He loved gardening and being outdoors, fishing with his friends, hanging out with Coco watching westerns and cooking his massive John burgers for everyone during cookouts. He made memories taking his family on camping trips, tubing, and going four wheeling. He told so many “Pop Pop” stories to last us a lifetime.

John is survived by his wife Virginia Robinson, his daughters; Fannie Marie Robinson, Jonette Lea Robinson, Natasha (Mac) Brown, Monica Siomara Stephenson (Jelani Hendricks); five grandchildren; Maria D. Beverly, Myasia Hendricks (George Allen), Julia (Zack) Nixon, Yasmin I. Brown, Kristoffer J. Robinson, four great grandchildren; Ja’Niyah & Ja’Neesa Allen, Alaia Threat, Braylen Nixon. His best friends Reese Boldin, Dave Brown, and Jerry (Shorty) Hardy and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family of John Robinson would like to give thanks to Pastor Wallis Brown Sr., Pastor Doug Patterson and Serenity Funeral Home.

Also a special thanks to his dear friends.

He loved God, his family, his community, and all of you.

Services are Saturday, September 14th, 2024 at 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church, 5473 Baskerville St., West Dublin, VA 24084 with Pastor Wallis Brown Sr. officiating.

Professional Services Entrusted To Serenity Funeral Home and Creamation Service, 248 Randolph Ave., NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.