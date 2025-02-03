Johnny Lee Estep, age 74 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, February 1, 2025 at his home. Born February 19, 1950 to the late Johnny James Estep & Sylvia Jean White Estep, he was also preceded in death by his sister Barbara Estep and granddaughter Alyssa Leann Stacy.

Johnny is survived by his

Wife – Tina Marie Estep – Pulaski

Children – John Dean (Kim) Estep – War, WV, Valerie Rowe – Bluefield, WV, Alisha Perdue – Bartley, WV

Special Sons he raised – Bo Estep and Brian Bays

Stepdaughter – Ogie Faye – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Tasha, Santana, Cheyanna, Austin, Michael, Jennifer and JJ

6 Great Grandchildren

Brother – Sonny Estep – WV

Sister – Geraldine Sessa – Radford

Two Special Fur Babies – Jasper and Jake

Per Johnny’s wishes, there will be no public services. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.