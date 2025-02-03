Johnny Lee Estep

Johnny Lee EstepJohnny Lee Estep, age 74 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, February 1, 2025 at his home. Born February 19, 1950 to the late Johnny James Estep & Sylvia Jean White Estep, he was also preceded in death by his sister Barbara Estep and granddaughter Alyssa Leann Stacy.

Johnny is survived by his

WifeTina Marie Estep – Pulaski

Children – John Dean (Kim) Estep – War, WV, Valerie Rowe – Bluefield, WV, Alisha Perdue – Bartley, WV

Special Sons he raised – Bo Estep and Brian Bays

Stepdaughter – Ogie Faye – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Tasha, Santana, Cheyanna, Austin, Michael, Jennifer and JJ

6 Great Grandchildren

Brother– Sonny Estep – WV

Sister – Geraldine Sessa – Radford

Two Special Fur Babies – Jasper and Jake

 

Per Johnny’s wishes, there will be no public services. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.