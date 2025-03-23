Jonathan Lee Wiggins age 42, of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in his home after an injury sustained during an epileptic seizure.

Jonathan was a born-again Christian who served His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ faithfully. Jonathan received a BA Degree from Breckbill Bible College in Religious Education and a BA Degree from Bob Jones University in Christian Ministries. He participated in several mission trips with MTT Ministries of Greenville, SC including trips to Ghana Africa, Nova Scotia Canada and the U.S. West. Jonathan was an active part of the Draper Methodist Church and taught the adult Sunday School class there.

Survivors include his parents, Lee and Cathy Wiggins of Draper; sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Mike Miller of Grahams Forge; several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

Funeral service will be held 2 P.M. Monday March 24, 2025 at the Grubb Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Landis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the MTT Ministries 103 Stevenson Lane Greenville, SC 29611. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.