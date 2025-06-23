Judy Ann Southern Horton, 81 of Austinville, passed away on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital. Mrs. Horton was born in Pulaski to the late Early Carlton and Hortense Bertie Overstreet Southern. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Grant Horton and sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Ranza Horton.

Survivors include her children, Michelle Shaffner and Gary Horton, both of Austinville; grandchildren and spouses, Shenna Edwards and Eric of Woodlawn, Amber Austin and Robert Junior of Austinville, Levi Simone and fiancé, Mariellen Rector of Austinville, Tommy Horton and Caroline of Hillsville, Kristen Desmond and James of Rural Retreat, and Elizabeth Brook of Virginia; seventeen great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Early Carlton and Sandy Southern; several nieces and nephews and many special friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Hiwassee at 2:00 PM with Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Coulson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.