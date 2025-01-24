Kathy Marie Wingo York, age 52 of Pulaski, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2025 at her residence. She was born on May 15, 1972 in Peterstown, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Betty Jean Perdue Wingo and the late Bill Truman Wingo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Kenneth Estep, and a brother; Hanks Wingo.

She is survived by her husband: William Michael York of Pulaski: Sons; L.A. “Larry” Estep active in the United States Marine Corp., Zachary Estep of Radford, and Christopher Weatherly of West Virginia: a daughter; Betty Jean Estep of Christiansburg: brothers; Barry Wingo of Roanoke, and David Wingo of West Virginia: a sister; Brenda Wingo of Roanoke. She is also survived by a multitude of her special fur baby cats and dogs.

Kathy will be cremated and her cremains will be buried in a family lot in Carroll County.

