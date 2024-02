Keefer, Lawson, Nester named to All-Region teams

Pulaski County’s Hannah Keefer, Jaden Lawson and Lane Nester all were named to spots on this year’s All-Region teams in girls and boys basketball.

Keefer was named First Team All-Region 3D on the girls team, while Jaden Lawson was among the Honorable Mention selections.

On the boy’s team, Lane Nester was named Second Team All-Region 3D.

The All-Region and All-District teams were announced this morning by PCHS Athletic Director Scott Vest.

Nester was named to the River Ridge District’s All-District First Team, while Isaiah O’dell was named among the Honorable Mention.

For the girls, Keefer was named First Team All-District and Lawson landed a spot on the Second Team.

Andi Ratcliff was among the Honorable Mention.

Here are the complete region and district teams:

ALL-REGION SELECTION MEETING REPORT – BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM REGION-STATE POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR Player Jamarcus Brown Tunstall 12 Player Cy Hardy Northside 11 Player Kameron Tinsley Cave Spring 12 Player Davis Reitzal Carroll County 12 Player Mykell Harvey Northside 11 Player Bryce Smoot Carroll County 11 Player Kobe Morrison Tunstall 10 Player Charlie Parker Cave Spring 12

FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR Player of the Year Jamarcus Brown Tunstall 12 Coach of the Year

SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR Player Isaiah Board William Byrd 11 Player Jailyn Edmonds Tunstall 12 Player Lane Nester Pulaski County 12 Player Simeon Moore Magna Vista 10 Player Kai Logan Northside 12 Player Brayden Wells Lord Botetourt 12 Player Blake Lovern Lord Botetourt 11 Player Hayden Eads William Byrd 11 Player Aaron Pomrenke Abingdon 10

Honorable Mention All Region POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR Player Caleb Robinson Christiansburg 11 Player Shawn Washington Cave Spring 12 Player Parker Chewning Staunton River 11 Player Steele Torrence Hidden Valley 10 Player Wyatt Clarke Hidden Valley 10 Player Reece Ketran Abingdon 12 Player Player

All Region Girls

First Team

Alyssa Ervin Carroll Madilyn Winterton LBHS Annsley Trivette AHS Daishaundria Giggetts MVHS Maddie Caron LBHS Hannah Keefer PCHS Ja’Naisha Gravely BHS Avery Tanis HVHS

2nd Team

Gracie Huffard LBHS Lauren Baker AHS Ailynn Macauley SRHS Katie Lam Carroll Miranda Reynolds MVHS Olivia Jones CSHS Blythe Akers CHS Ainsley Anderson LBHS

Honorable Mention

Ameia Bratton NHS Egypt Philips BHS Mya Moyer MVHS Sam Martin WBHS Tra’nyce Strange Tunstall Jaden Lawson PCHS Taylor Orange LBHS Ella Seymore AHS Ayla Farr SRHS Katy Hoover CHS

2024 BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-DISTRICT TEAM

FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR G Kam Tinsley Cave Spring 12 G Marcel Murray Patrick Henry 12 G Wade Bland Blacksburg 11 G Lane Nester Pulaski County 12 G Lucas Yerton Salem 12 F Tay Stanley Patrick Henry 10 F Kaleb Robinson Christiansburg 11 G Charlie Parker Cave Spring 12

FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR Player of the Year Kam Tinsley Cave Spring 12 Coach of the Year Jack Esworthy Patrick Henry

SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR F Rod Tasco Patrick Henry 11 G Steele Torrence Hidden Valley 10 G Chanler Montgomery Blacksburg 12 G Amauriay Calloway Patrick Henry 12 F Marvin Fields Salem 11 F Cam Boles Salem 10 G Xavier Bland Blacksburg 11 G Shawn Washington Cave Spring 12 G/F Mason King Christiansburg 10

Washington and King locked in a tie. Coaches voted to leave them both on 2nd

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR G Isaiah O’dell Pulaski County 11 F/C Wynn Womeldorf Hidden Valley 10 G Ethan Jones Cave Spring 10 G LaMarius Foxx Salem 11 G Trey Saville Blacksburg 12 G Shawn Turner Cave Spring 10 G Ian Velickovic Christiansburg 11

2024 GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-DISTRICT TEAM

FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR GUARD JADA COOK PATRICK HENRY 12 GUARD GABBY CRAWLEY SALEM 10 GUARD KATY HOOVER CHRISTIANSBURG 11 GUARD AVERY TANIS HIDDEN VALLEY 11 FORWARD HANNAH KEEFER PULASKI COUNTY 12 CENTER RILEY PRICE BLACKSBURG 11 GUARD BAILEY RIDER SALEM 10 GUARD OLIVIA JONES CAVE SPRING 12

FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR Player of the Year JADA COOK PATRICK HENRY 12 Coach of the Year EUGENE COOK PATRICK HENRY

SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR GUARD AZIA BANKS PATRICK HENRY 10 GUARD AINSLEY GIBSON PATRICK HENRY 10 GUARD BRYNN FERGUSON BLACKSBURG 11 GUARD JADEN LAWSON PULASKI COUNTY 12 FORWARD EMME CUSTER SALEM 10 FORWARD ADDISON GIBSON PATRICK HENRY 10 GUARD KAILYN BRAWLEY BLACKSBURG 12 FORWARD MADDIE COLEMAN CAVE SPRING 11

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR FORWARD BLYTHE AKERS CHRISTIANSBURG 11 FORWARD AUDREY PEARSON HIDDEN VALLEY 11 GUARD CHARLI WYNN SALEM 11 GUARD ANDI RATCLIFF PULASKI COUNTY 12