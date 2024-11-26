Kyle Eugene Keith, age 67 of Barren Springs, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at his home with his loving family. Born March 29, 1957 in Lebanon, Virginia he was the son of the late Otis Eugene Keith & Margaret Ann Burke Martin. He was also preceded in death by his sister Gretchen Davis.

Kyle was a finish painter at Volvo with 33 years of service.

He is survived by his

Wife – Rebecca Ann Collins Keith – Barren Springs

Sons – Joshua Keith – Barren Springs, Adam (Elizabeth) Keith – Dublin, Brady (Kayla) Keith – Draper

Grandchildren – December Ward, Cortana Ward, Elaina Keith, Winter Keith and Hunter Keith

Sisters – Judy (Bobby) McPeak – Dublin, Lois (Steve) Dripps – Dublin

Brothers – Jerry (Donna) Keith – Newbern, Wayne Freddie Keith – Pulaski

Brother-in-law – Roger Davis

Many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, November 29, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor John Kellam officiating. Interment will follow at the Trail Family Cemetery (Hiwassee).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.