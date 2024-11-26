Kyle Eugene Keith
Kyle Eugene Keith, age 67 of Barren Springs, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at his home with his loving family. Born March 29, 1957 in Lebanon, Virginia he was the son of the late Otis Eugene Keith & Margaret Ann Burke Martin. He was also preceded in death by his sister Gretchen Davis.
Kyle was a finish painter at Volvo with 33 years of service.
He is survived by his
Wife – Rebecca Ann Collins Keith – Barren Springs
Sons – Joshua Keith – Barren Springs, Adam (Elizabeth) Keith – Dublin, Brady (Kayla) Keith – Draper
Grandchildren – December Ward, Cortana Ward, Elaina Keith, Winter Keith and Hunter Keith
Sisters – Judy (Bobby) McPeak – Dublin, Lois (Steve) Dripps – Dublin
Brothers – Jerry (Donna) Keith – Newbern, Wayne Freddie Keith – Pulaski
Brother-in-law – Roger Davis
Many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, November 29, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor John Kellam officiating. Interment will follow at the Trail Family Cemetery (Hiwassee).
The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.
To sign Kyle’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.