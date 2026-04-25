Lady Cougars fall to Cave, 9-3

This afternoon the Lady Cougars traveled to Cave Spring and played a very talented and determined Knights team. Some days you’re the windshield and some days you’re the bug! Today the Cougars were the bug and were soundly defeated 9-3 by the Knights.

The first two and a half innings were a real pitching duel with no runs scored. In the bottom of the third inning Cave Spring turned the contest into a real slug fest hitting 3 dingers, plating 5 runs.

The Cougars tried to answer in the top of the fourth inning with Addison Puckett and Shelby Dobbins each hitting a single blast closing the score to 5-2.

The Knights played four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Cougars could only push one more run across in the top of the fifth. That ended the scoring with the Knights on top 9-3!

The Cougars will travel to Blacksburg on Monday afternoon to face the Bruins and try to get back on the winning path!