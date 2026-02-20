Lady Cougars host William Byrd in region tournament Tuesday
The Pulaski County Lady Cougars Basketball team will host the William Byrd Terriers in the VHSL Region 3D Tournament on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
🏀 VHSL Region 3D Tournament
Tuesday – 02/24/26
Varsity Girls Basketball
William Byrd @ Pulaski County
🕖 6:00 PM
🎟️ Tickets: $8.00 (Region tournament pricing)
🚫 PCHS All Sports Passes will NOT be accepted at region tournament games.
Let’s pack the gym and support the Cougars!
Scott Vest
Athletic & Activities Director
Pulaski County High School