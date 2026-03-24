Lady Cougars open 1-2 as softball season begins

Staff Report

The Pulaski County Lady Cougars have opened their 2026 softball campaign with a 1-2 record so far.

The Cougars walloped Carroll County last Friday in their season opener, 17-9.

Then the Cougars dropped both their games last weekend in a jamboree in Salem – 3-1 to Amherst and 9-5 to Western Albemarle.

In the opener against Carroll County, Victoria Hale got the Cougars’ season off to a rousing start blasting two home runs to pace the Pulaski County attack. For the game, Hale went 3-for-5 with five RBI.

Ava Souder added four hits and three RBI in the effort, while Autumn Chandler added three hits. Emma Nester had two hits, but knocked in four runs for the Cougars who pounded out 19 hits on the day.

Sophia Hall started at pitcher for Pulaski County, going four-and-a-third innings. She gave up six hits and nine runs, with only four of those being earned.

Addison Puckett added two-and-two-thirds innings of scoreless relief.

In Saturday’s Salem jamboree, Amherst County took the win over Pulaski County on a three-run walkoff homer.

Hale scored Pulaski County’s lone run in the game.

Hall went the distance on the mound, giving up six hits and three runs.

In the second game, despite a four-for-four day for Hall, the Cougars fell to Western Albemarle, 9-5.

There were a lot of hits in the game – the Warriors racked up 15, while the Cougars had 14. However, Western Albemarle got the most of theirs stroking two doubles and three triples.

Puckett went the distance for Pulaski County surrendering 15 hits and nine runs – only six earned.

The Lady Cougars travel to Hillsville Friday to face the Lady Cavaliers of Carroll County. Game time is 7 p.m.